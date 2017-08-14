LANCIA APRILIA CABRIOLET WORBLAUFEN

car description

EXTREMELY RARE CAR WITH LOW NUMBERS BUILT, MILLE MIGLIA ELIGIBLE Brand Lancia Type Aprilia Cabriolet Color Blue Interior Grey Year of build 1938 Price € 79.500,- 1938 LANCIA APRILIA CABRIOLET A very rare convertible of the desirable Lancia Aprilia Built by the Swiss coachbuilder Worblaufen and is probably the only one known to have built by him Extremely rare car with low numbers built Wonderful driver The stunning Lancia Aprilia was one of the first designed cars using a wind tunnel in collaboration with Battista Farina and Politecnico di Torino, achieving a record low drag coefficient of 0.47. The berlinetta aerodinamica was first shown in 1936. Launched in 1937, two months after the month in which the firm’s founder died, the Aprilia set new standards in production car design. Vicenzo Lancia had specified that this new small saloon should weigh less than 900 kilograms, be less than 4 metres in length, seat five adults in comfort, possess independent suspension, be capable of attaining 81 mph and consume fuel at a rate of 10 litres per 100 kilometres (28mpg). Faced with these challenging demands, the design team had little option but to abandon conventional thinking. Presaging po