Lamborghini > Murcielago

car description

670 SV Body Upgrade, DPE 20 Inch Forged Alloys, TUBI Exhaust, 670 SV Performance ECU Upgrade, Carbon Fibre Driving Zone, Reverse CameraVVS are delighted to offer this totally unique, one owner from new 2008 low mileage Lamborghini LP640-4 coupe. Presented in custom paint, bicolour Nero Pegaso pearl black metallic with Arancio Argos orange inserts with contrasting bicolour nero and arancio Q-cuitura crossed stitched leather interior with orange stitching, Qcuitura alcantara headlining with orange stitching and full carbon fibre driving zone. This car has an incredible spec with full LP670 SV body conversion with softer duck tail spoiler arrangement, 20 Inch DPE forged alloys in gloss black and orange rims, 670 SV ECU upgrade and Tubi sports, Please visit www.vvsuk.co.uk for 20 High Definition photographs of this car.