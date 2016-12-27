loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Lamborghini Murcielago Coupe

Compare this car
POA
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Vehicle Description Engine Capacity: 6200cc Transmission: Manual Mileage: 10 000 Body Style: Coupe 0 to 60: 3.80secs Top Speed: 210Mph BHP: 580 In stock now this amazing Lamborghini Murcielago looks superb in solid Balloon White with Blu Delphinius leather.

Accessories

malton lamborghini murcielago coupe white leather manual 2016 italian petrol supercar fast v12 4wd

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    223630
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Lamborghini > Murcielago
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    25000 mi
Email Dealer >>

York Road Business Park
Malton, YO17 6YB, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed