1967 Lamborghini Miura P400

car description

This Miura, chassis number 3069, was delivered new to Zurich-based Lamborghini dealer Foitek in July 1967. It was sent to sunny California in 1969 and remained there until being transported to Florida in 2005 for a complete nut and bolt rotisserie restoration at the workshop of the marque experts of Ultimate Motor Works in Orlando. The work was completed in February of 2010. The car was stripped to bare metal and every part of the car received individual attention from the restoration experts. From the paint and the body to the interior, suspension, wiring and brakes, everything was restored to concours level. The car was painted red earlier in his history, it was returned to its factory correct yellow. There was no need to restore the blue interior, as it was in such original and excellent condition. Even Lamborghini's retired Chief Test Driver and factory historian, Valentino Balboni, was involved in the process, inspecting it on several occasions throughout its restoration, and on the first visit, remarked to the owner at that time: '‘This must be one of the first 20 cars we ever made.” The visible clues for this observation were that certain bracing points on the chassis were c