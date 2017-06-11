loading Loading please wait....
Lamborghini Huracan Spyder

£219,995
car description

Bianco with Unicolour Nero Leather interior - Optional extras: Lifting System and Magneto-rheological Suspension, Front and Rear Parking Sensors with Rear View Camera, Sports Exhaust with Style Package, Bianco Contrast Stitching, Ad Personum Stitching to Headrests in White, Windscreen Frame in Gloss Black, DAB Radio, Bluetooth Hands Free, Navigation System, Branding Package,20'' Mimas Alloys, In Stock Now, pictures to follow.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    282998
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Lamborghini > Huracán
  • Mileage
    600 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5204
84 Hayes Street
Bromley, Kent
United Kingdom

