loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

LAMBORGHINI Huracan LP610-4

Photos Map

car description

Electric Seats
Heated Seats
Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Branding Package
Sports Seats
20' Forged Mimas Rims In Gloss Black
Bluetooth
Front Lifting System With Magneto-theologic Suspension
Navigation Module
Sportivo Alcantara Interior
Floor Mats With Leather Piping And Double Stitching
Multifunction Steering Wheel With Smooth Leather Inserts
Roof Lining And A-Pillars In Alcantara
Tracker
Enhanced Anti-theft
Lamborghini 4th Year Warranty
1 Owner
Stunning
Delivery Available
Financing Available
Full Service History
One Owner

Accessories

lamborghini huracan lp610 4 black 1-owner alcantara bluetooth fsh heated-seats leather parking-sensor sat-nav tracker warranty 2015 hands-free italian petrol supercar fast

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    404386
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Lamborghini > Huracán
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    20000 mi
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£149,950

159 Moira Road, Overseal
Overseal, DE12 6JD, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!