Lamborghini Huracan LP 580-2

Photos Map

car description

Full electric adjustable seats, heated seats, Leather Dashboard, Magneto-Rheologic Suspension, 20in Giano alloy wheels in Gloss black, Front lift system, Satellite navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, Race exhaust system, Style pack, front and rear parking sensors, reversing camera, Branding pack to include Lamborghini dashboard branding and crested headrests, transparent engine bonnet (TEB), Nero leather with Giallo Midas stitching, cruise control, Giallo Midas brake calipers, 7 speed double clutch automatic transmission, full LED headlights, electric folding exterior mirrors, audio interface, information centre, This stunning LP580-2 V10 coupe is offered in exceptional condition and has been fully covered in Paint Protection Film, Balance of Lamborghini’s manufacturer warranty until July 2019, VIEWING STRICTLY BY APPOINTMENT

Accessories

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    415533
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Lamborghini > Huracán
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    7000 mi
4 Reading Road
Yateley, GU46 7AB, Hampshire
United Kingdom

