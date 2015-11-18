LAMBORGHINI HURACAN LP 580-2 2dr LDF Auto

loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAMBORGHINI Model: HURACAN Trim: LP 580-2 2dr LDF Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 3300 Engine Size: 5200 Ext Color: Bianco Monocerus

Cruise control,Rear view camera,Park assist front and rear,Style pack,Sports exhaust,Windscreen frame in high gloss black,Bluetooth,Navigation system,Stitching in yellow,Q-Citura on leather,Branding pack,Lifting system,Magneto rheological suspension,Callipers in yellow,Lamborghini creasts stitched in yellow,COBRA,Xpel paint protection film

  • Ad ID
    403493
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Lamborghini > Huracán
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    3300 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5200
  • Engine Model
    5200
£192,000

Lamborghini Edinburgh
EH153HR
United Kingdom

