LAMBORGHINI HURACAN LP 580-2 2dr LDF Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAMBORGHINI Model: HURACAN Trim: LP 580-2 2dr LDF Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 3300 Engine Size: 5200 Ext Color: Bianco Monocerus
Cruise control,Rear view camera,Park assist front and rear,Style pack,Sports exhaust,Windscreen frame in high gloss black,Bluetooth,Navigation system,Stitching in yellow,Q-Citura on leather,Branding pack,Lifting system,Magneto rheological suspension,Callipers in yellow,Lamborghini creasts stitched in yellow,COBRA,Xpel paint protection film
Lamborghini Edinburgh
EH153HR
United Kingdom