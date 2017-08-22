loading Loading please wait....
2016 Lamborghini Huracan RWD Coupe LP580-2

POA
car description

20" Gloss Black Giano Alloys, Lifting System With Magneto-Rheologic Suspension, Navigation System, Bluetooth Preparation, Cruise Control System, Rear View Camera With Rear Parking Sensors, Sportivo Interior, Unicolour Sportivo Alcantara Package, Branding Package, Electric & Heated Seats, DAB Radio, Styling Package, Alcantara Roof Lining & Pillars, Nero Leather Steering Wheel, Rosso Alala Stitching, Body Coloured Roof, Style Package, Red Brake Calipers, Paint Protection Film (PPF) Applied To The Front End, 1 Owner From New, UK Supplied, Exceptional Example!
Electric Adjustable/Heated/Folding Mirrors, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electronic Stability Control & Traction Control, LED Main Headlights, Lumbar Support, Alcantara Dashboard & Door Trims, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System.

Accessories

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    306012
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Lamborghini > Huracán
  • Mileage
    7680 mi
Romans International Ltd, Brighton Road (A217
Banstead, SM7 1AT, Surrey
United Kingdom

