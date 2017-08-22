20" Mimas Forged Alloys, Lifting System With Magneto-Rheologic Suspension, Navigation System, Bluetooth Preparation, Lamborghini Dynamic Steering, Rear View Camera With Parking Sensors, Branding Package, Bicolor Sportivo With Alcantara Package, Alcantara Sportivo Interior, Heated Electric Seats, DAB Radio, Nero Ade & Rosso Alala Carpets, Floor Mats with Leather Piping & Double Stitching, Roof Lining & A-Pillars In Alcantara, Rosso Mars Paint, Nero Ade & Rosso Alala Rear Centre Console, Nero Ade & Rosso Alala Seats, Nero Ade & Rosso Alala Door Panel, Inverted Stitching, Nero Ade Steering Wheel, Nero Ade Pillars, Nero Ade Sill Cover, Nero Ade Headliner, Nero Ade Front Centre Console, Red Calipers, Wrapped Matt Black Roof (Can Be Removed On Request), UK Supplied, Exceptional Example!
Carbon Ceramic Brakes, Electronic Stability Control & Traction Control, LED Main Headlights, Electric Adjustable/Heated/Folding Mirrors, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Lumbar Support, Alcantara Dashboard & Door Trims, Sun Visors With Vanity Mirrors, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System.
romans international 2014 lamborghini huracan lp610 4 black alcantara alloy-wheels bluetooth carbon ceramic-brakes leather parking-sensor sat-nav traction-control hands-free italian petrol supercar fast
Romans International Ltd, Brighton Road (A217
Banstead, SM7 1AT, Surrey
United Kingdom
It seems as if a new Nurburgring lap record is being the broken every ot...
Motorshow fever has reached Scotland, with news of a brand-new car festi...