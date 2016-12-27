Vehicle Description 2007 Lamborghini Gallardo V10 Spider. Presented in Giallo Midas with Nero leather, Yellow piping and Black carpets. Factory options on this car include; Callisto alloy wheels, Black windscreen frame, Satellite Navigation and iPod connectivity. A great example of a Gallardo spider with a fantastic colour combination.
lamborghini gallardo v10 spider yellow alloy-wheels ipod leather sat-nav 2007 mp3 italian petrol supercar fast coupe 4wd
Arget Business Centre, Bircholt Road, Parkwood Industrial Estate
Maidstone, ME15 9YY, Kent
United Kingdom
Since the late 1980s Lamborghini had effectively been a one car brand. W...
A unique Lamborghini Gallardo Concept S is set to be the highlight of th...