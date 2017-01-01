loading Loading please wait....
Lamborghini Gallardo Superleggera

POA
car description

Vehicle Description Engine Capacity: 4961cc Transmission: E-Gear Mileage: 12 625 Body Style: Coupe 0 to 60: 3.80secs Top Speed: 196Mph BHP: 522 Lamborghini Gallardo Superleggera. First registered in June 2008 on an 08 registration with 3 owners. One of only 10 cars finished in white out of a total production of just 172 cars produced worldwide the Superleggera benefits from a full carbon fibre interior with alcantara trimmed seats. The car also features an RSC Tuning front bumper imported especially from the USA, the original bumper can be supplied. Specification wise the car has dual climate control, satnav, clear engine cover and an alcantara steering wheel. The car benefits from a full Lamborghini service history split between the supplying dealer, Lamborghini Birmingham, and latterly Lamborghini Manchester.

Accessories

malton lamborghini gallardo superleggera white alcantara carbon fsh sat-nav 2008 italian petrol supercar fast coupe v10 4wd

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    224471
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Lamborghini > Gallardo
  • Year
    2008
York Road Business Park
Malton, YO17 6YB, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

