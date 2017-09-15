loading Loading please wait....
Lamborghini - Gallardo LP 570 Supertrofeo - 2011

€90,000 - €117,000 (£80,046 - £104,059.80)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

Data:- Certificate and documents: ASI.- Hours of racing: 30.- Colour: black.- Engine: 5,204 cc V10 - 570 cv.Description:this is a 4WD car with 570 bhp and Paddle Shift on the steering wheel. Original Lamborghini, produced in 2011. The fuel tank has a 120 l capacity. Öhlins shock absorbers, Brembo brakes with ABS. Weight 1,300 kg. Fully original Lamborghini engine, transmission and other spare parts. Low maintenance costs. The car is in perfect condition, engine and transmission with little more than 2,000 km. Radio system and many spare parts.Ready to race.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Milan, Italy.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    325362
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Lamborghini > Gallardo
Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

