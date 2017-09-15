Lamborghini - Gallardo LP 570 Supertrofeo - 2011

car description

Data:- Certificate and documents: ASI.- Hours of racing: 30.- Colour: black.- Engine: 5,204 cc V10 - 570 cv.Description:this is a 4WD car with 570 bhp and Paddle Shift on the steering wheel. Original Lamborghini, produced in 2011. The fuel tank has a 120 l capacity. Öhlins shock absorbers, Brembo brakes with ABS. Weight 1,300 kg. Fully original Lamborghini engine, transmission and other spare parts. Low maintenance costs. The car is in perfect condition, engine and transmission with little more than 2,000 km. Radio system and many spare parts.Ready to race.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Milan, Italy.