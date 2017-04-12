car description

Rear Parking Camera, 19'' Lamborghini Wheels, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Full Leather, Parking Camera, Electric Seats, 19'' Alloys, 4x4, Full main dealer service history Extremely rare opportunity to acquire this beautifully presented and very rare Lamborghini Gallardo LP550-2 Valentino Balboni Special Edition. Being 1 of 250 cars made worldwide and only 1 of 3 right-hand drive manuals.Upon its' release in 2009 the vehicle was sold out immediately as the Balboni was the first rear wheel drive Lamborghini model for over 10 years. Finished in Nero Noctis with a 70s classic white and gold exterior stripe & nero and white striped leather upholstery, this Special Edition was named after the Lamborghini designer and legendary test driver Valentino Balboni. Lamborghini honoured its long-standing test driver in a very special way. The LP550-2 Valentino Balboni was conceived in line with his own thinking and it meets many customers' requests for a model with a unique character, which offers a very special kind of active driving fun.The Balboni model is the only current Lamborghini that delivers its power to the road via its' rear wheels alone. Rear wheel drive has a special appeal to those sports car drivers who enjoy a particular driving style. Thanks to the eminently powerful V10 driveline, controlled oversteer is no problem - naturally always to the extent defined by the driver - because refined road manners and perfectly tuned assistance systems mean the Gallardo LP550-2 Valentino Balboni is an exceptionally safe sports car to drive.Specification includes: 19'' Scorpius Multi-Spoke Alloy Wheels, Gloss Black Calipers, Satellite Navigation, Lifting