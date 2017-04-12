loading Loading please wait....
Lamborghini Gallardo

£121,990
Solid Paint, Branding pk, Calisto Alloys, Lifting Gear, Reverse cameraVVS are delighted to offer this 2012 Lamborghini LP 560-4 Gallardo Spyder. Presenetd in the favoured colour of Arancio Borealis orange pearl with contrasting nero leather with orange stitching and gloss black calisto alloys wheels complete the stunning exterior look to this car. A full spec car with lifting gear and reverse camera and a full Lamborghini London service history who have just serviced the car and supplied the car when new. Simply stunning in every nway and our favourite colour combination here at VVS., Please visit www.vvsuk.co.uk for 20 High Definition photographs of this car.

  • Ad ID
    258636
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Lamborghini > Gallardo
  • Mileage
    23000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5204
