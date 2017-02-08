Branding pk, Heated front seats, Sportivo interiorWe are delighted to offer this 2007 Lamborghini Gallardo eGear spyder with only 15000 miles and 2 former keepers. Presented in Caelum blue mettallic paint with blue sportivo full leather and cream piping and carpets making a superb contrast, a good spec car with branding pack, heated seats and titanium cassiopea alloy wheels. This car has a full Lamborghini specialist and main dealer service history, is in superb condition and is stunning in this colour combination, Please visit www.vvsuk.co.uk for 20 High Definition photographs of this car.
Verralls Garage
Kent
United Kingdom
Since the late 1980s Lamborghini had effectively been a one car brand. W...
A unique Lamborghini Gallardo Concept S is set to be the highlight of th...