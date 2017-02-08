loading Loading please wait....
Lamborghini Gallardo

£84,990
Branding pk, Heated front seats, Sportivo interiorWe are delighted to offer this 2007 Lamborghini Gallardo eGear spyder with only 15000 miles and 2 former keepers. Presented in Caelum blue mettallic paint with blue sportivo full leather and cream piping and carpets making a superb contrast, a good spec car with branding pack, heated seats and titanium cassiopea alloy wheels. This car has a full Lamborghini specialist and main dealer service history, is in superb condition and is stunning in this colour combination, Please visit www.vvsuk.co.uk for 20 High Definition photographs of this car.

  • Ad ID
    235687
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Lamborghini > Gallardo
  • Mileage
    15000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4961
Verralls Garage
Kent
United Kingdom

