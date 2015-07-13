Lamborghini Gallardo Balboni LP550-2

car description

The Lamborghini Gallardo, named after a famous breed of fighting bull was launched in 2003 and became Lamborghini’s best selling model. The LP 550-2 Balboni was limited to 250 units and was named after the Lamborghini test driver Valentino Balboni . To his request, unlike the contemporary line up, the Balboni was rear wheel drive, reducing the curbweight by 30kg to 1,470 kg. The engine was rated at 550 PS (542 hp) propelling it to 62 in 3.9 seconds and all the way onto 201mph. Other features include a redeveloped 45% limited slip differential, full black leather upholstery with white colour strips, Polar white centre console, a stripe down the centre of the car and a badge below the right hand side rear window.

“A Lamborghini must always combine the precision of a race car with the reliability of a good friend,” says Balboni. Since 1973, he has sat at the wheel of every prototype built by the brand, and even most production cars have passed through his hands before being delivered to their customers. This has turned Balboni into one of the most important representatives of the brand, with an outstanding reputation and status among the brand’s fans and customers worldwide.

The Lambo