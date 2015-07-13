LAMBORGHINI GALLARDO 5.2 V10 LP560-4 Spyder E-Gear 4WD 2dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: LAMBORGHINI Model: GALLARDO Trim: 5.2 V10 LP560-4 Spyder E-Gear 4WD 2dr Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 14000 Engine Size: 5200 Ext Color: Red
Red, Carbon fibre Spoiler, Carbon fibre Side skirts, Carbon fibre Rear Diffuser, Carbon fibre Wing mirrors, Carbon fibre Door cards, Lifting gear, Carbon fibre bucket seats in Black alcantara and Red stitching, Ceramic brakes, 2 seats, Rosso Mars Red exterior paintwork, Carbon fibre interior trim, 19'' Alloy wheels with Red calipers, Reversing camera, Leather steering wheel, Paddle shift, Stitched headrests, Alcantara dashboard, Dual zone climate control, AMI (Audi music interface), 2x SD port, Quad exhaust, All our cars are HPI clear, Please call us for your own video presentation of the car, Superleggera, 139,990
GC Motors
Harrogate, HG12BX, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Jul 13, 2015