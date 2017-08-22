loading Loading please wait....
2013 Lamborghini Gallardo LP570-4 Superleggera Edizione Tecnica

POA
car description

19" Aluminium Alloys, Interior Carbon Fibre Package, Sport Lifting System, Multimedia System with Navigation & Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Edition Tecnica Arancio Argos & Nero Exterior Paint, Nero Alcantara Seats, Orange Stitching, Nero Perseus Carpet, UK Supplied, Exceptional Example!

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    306006
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Lamborghini > Gallardo
  • Mileage
    8525 mi
Romans International Ltd, Brighton Road (A217
Banstead, SM7 1AT, Surrey
United Kingdom

