loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

LAMBORGHINI AVENTADOR LP 750-4 Superveloce 2dr ISR Coupe

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAMBORGHINI Model: AVENTADOR Trim: LP 750-4 Superveloce 2dr ISR Coupe Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 6899 Engine Size: 6498 Ext Color: BLUE

Accessories

2016 Lamborghini Aventador LP 750-4 Superveloce 2dr ISR Coupe with 6899miles. In excellent condition, well equipped specification, this Buyacar certified used car can be ordered online and delivered to your door. Incredible monthly finance packages available, 7.9% APR representative. Price includes a finance contribution, visit our website www.buyacar.co.uk for more information, and the other colours available from 1000's of Buyacar certified used vehicles in stock.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    402947
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Lamborghini > Aventador
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    6899 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    6498
  • Engine Model
    6498
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£410,000

Buyacar.co.uk
W1T4JD
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!