Lamborghini Aventador

£372,000
Dianthus high black gloss alloys, Full Electric Heated Seats, Lifting Gear, Reverse cameraVVS are delighted to offer this 2017 Lamborghini LP750-4 Aventador S. First edition car available June delivery, call for list and options, top 5 cars in the UK. Premium is included within the price and the car is VAT qualifying, Please visit www.vvsuk.co.uk for 20 High Definition photographs of this car.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    258155
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Lamborghini > Aventador
  • Mileage
    60 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
Verralls Garage
Kent
United Kingdom

