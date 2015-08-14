2014 (14) LAMBORGHINI AVENTADOR CONVERTIBLE 6.5 LP 700-4 ROADSTER DMC Molto Veloce

car description

AMARI is overjoyed to offer you this thrilling example of the Lamborghini Aventador Roadster - DMC Molto Veloce Carbon Edition, which is 2014 / 14 Registered Left Hand Drive, in Blu Hera, with Beige Interior. Having Covered only 12,296 Miles by 1 Lucky Owner from New



DMC the German Tuning Company have had their chance to preform some extreme customisations on this breathtaking Lamborghini Aventador Roadster with the DMC Carbon Edition pack.



EXTERIOR

Our car is presented to you in the remarkable exterior of Blu Hera featuring contrasting Yellow Brake Calipers, which is in an unbleamished and immaculate condition throughout.



INTERIOR

The interior is upholstered in Sabbia Nefertem with Nero Carpets and Carbon Fibre throughout. Also in an immaculate condition.



SPECIFICATION

The already huge specification of the Aventador Roadster is vastly enhanced by the following options:



DMC Carbon Side Skirts

DMC Carbon Mirror Covers

DMC Carbon Rear Spoiler

DMC Carbon Rear Diffuser

DMC Carbon Front Splitter

Interior Carbon Fibre Package



Blu Hera

Sabbia Nefertem

Heated and Electrically Adjustable Seats

20" / 21"Dione Forged Silver Alloy Wheels

Soft Top Black

Nero Ade Carpet

T-Engine Cover in Carbon Fibre

Transparent Engine Bonnet

Branding Package

Park Assist (Sensors with Rear View Camera)

Elegante Interior

"Sensonum" Premium Sound System

HomeLink

Steering Wheel in Perforated Leather MultiFunction

Yellow Brake Calipers

Roof Lining and Pillars in Alcantara



HISTORY



The Service History is as follows:







The car is due for MOT until **** .



TYRES



The car sits on Pirelli P-Zero Tyres all around.



Front: *****

Rear: *****



We have the Original Owners Pack containing the Owners Manual, and other reference material, as well as 2 Keys.



