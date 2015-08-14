2014 (14) LAMBORGHINI AVENTADOR CONVERTIBLE 6.5 LP 700-4 ROADSTER DMC Molto Veloce

Please note this vehicle has just arrived, listing is yet to be updated!
DESCRIPTION
AMARI is overjoyed to offer you this thrilling example of the Lamborghini Aventador Roadster - DMC Molto Veloce Carbon Edition, which is 2014 / 14 Registered Left Hand Drive, in Blu Hera, with Beige Interior. Having Covered only 12,296 Miles by 1 Lucky Owner from New
DMC the German Tuning Company have had their chance to preform some extreme customisations on this breathtaking Lamborghini Aventador Roadster with the DMC Carbon Edition pack.
EXTERIOR
Our car is presented to you in the remarkable exterior of Blu Hera featuring contrasting Yellow Brake Calipers, which is in an unbleamished and immaculate condition throughout.
INTERIOR
The interior is upholstered in Sabbia Nefertem with Nero Carpets and Carbon Fibre throughout. Also in an immaculate condition.
SPECIFICATION
The already huge specification of the Aventador Roadster is vastly enhanced by the following options:
DMC Carbon Side Skirts
DMC Carbon Mirror Covers
DMC Carbon Rear Spoiler
DMC Carbon Rear Diffuser
DMC Carbon Front Splitter
Interior Carbon Fibre Package
Blu Hera
Sabbia Nefertem
Heated and Electrically Adjustable Seats
20" / 21"Dione Forged Silver Alloy Wheels
Soft Top Black
Nero Ade Carpet
T-Engine Cover in Carbon Fibre
Transparent Engine Bonnet
Branding Package
Park Assist (Sensors with Rear View Camera)
Elegante Interior
"Sensonum" Premium Sound System
HomeLink
Steering Wheel in Perforated Leather MultiFunction
Yellow Brake Calipers
Roof Lining and Pillars in Alcantara
HISTORY
The Service History is as follows:
The car is due for MOT until **** .
TYRES
The car sits on Pirelli P-Zero Tyres all around.
Front: *****
Rear: *****
We have the Original Owners Pack containing the Owners Manual, and other reference material, as well as 2 Keys.
