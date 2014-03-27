2013 (62) LAMBORGHINI AVENTADOR COUPE 6.5 LP 700-4 2DR SEMI AUTOMATIC

car description

DESCRIPTION

Our car is a 2013 / 62 Registered Example of the Lamborghini Aventador in the sought after colour combination Nero Pegaso with Nero Ade and Arancio interior. Having covered only 17,975 Miles by 6 Owners from New.



EXTERIOR

The unblemished & excellent condition exterior is in the dark Nero Pegaso, with contrasting Orange Brake Calipers.



INTERIOR

The contrasting Nero Ade with Arancio Dryope Interior with Inverted Stitching really complements the Nero Exterior and adds to the overall aesthetic beauty of this car. The interior is in an outstanding and unblemished condition.



SPECIFICATION



The Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4 is already very highly specified. Our car however benefits from the added options:



Nero Pegaso

Nero Ade Main Interior Trim

Transparent Engine Bonnet

"Sensonum" Premium Sound System

Roof Lining and Pillars in Leather

Steering Wheel in Perforated Leather Multi-Function

Branding Package

HomeLink

Park Assist (Sensors with Rear View Camera)

Lifting System

Dione Forged 20"/21" High Gloss Black Alloy Wheels

Carbon Ceramic Brakes

Orange Calipers

Inverted Stitching

Seats in Arancio Dryope

Full Paint Protection Film Wrap



SERVICE HISTORY & MoT



PDI (Delivery Inspection) December 2012 - Lamborghini Main Dealer (Lamborghini Sevenoaks)



27/03/2014 - 1,314 Miles - Lamborghini Main Dealer (Lamborghini London)

25/02/2015 - 3,831 Miles - Lamborghini Main Dealer (Lamborghini Birmingham)

28/01/2016 - 9,915 Miles - Lamborghini Main Dealer (Lamborghini Manchester)

18/01/2017 - 13,427 Miles - Lamborghini Main Dealer (Lamborghini London)



The car is not due for its first MoT until February 2018



WHEELS, BRAKES & DISCS



We have all the original Manuals and Service Book.



