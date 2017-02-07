loading Loading please wait....
2012 Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4

POA
19"/20" Iperione Shiny Black Alloys, Carbon Fibre T-Engine Cover, Transparent Engine Bonnet, Branding Package, Park Assist With Rear View Camera, Electrically Adjustable & Heated Seats, Terra Semele Seats, Nero Ade Carpets, Steering Wheel In Perforated Leather, UK Supplied, Exceptional Example!
Bi-Xenon Headlights, Bluetooth, Carbon Ceramic Brakes, Climate Control, Electric/Heated/Folding Door Mirrors, Hill-Hold Assist, LED Running Lights, Lifting System, Keyless Entry, iPod Connection, Rain Sensor Wipers, Satellite Navigation, Sports Seats, Silver Brake Calipers, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System

  • Ad ID
    235338
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Lamborghini > Aventador
  • Mileage
    9280 mi
Romans International Ltd, Brighton Road (A217
Banstead, SM7 1AT, Surrey
United Kingdom

