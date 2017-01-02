Lagonda > Low Chassis

car description

LAGONDA 2 LITRE T7

Brief description of the car: Lagonda 2 Litre, built in 1929 and kept by Lagonda (works test car is known to be experimental Supercharged car, It could possibly be, that this car may have been the experimental twin downdraft carbs car) until registered and sold with latest T7 body by Lagonda factory in 1933.



Probably the last 2 Litre sold and definitely the only one with the T7 body.



Lots of history (beginning before the war) and barn find in 1990 (photos provided). Then auctioned, as a wreck, by Sotheby’s (catalogue provided) and restored by new owner. From 2005 re-restored by present owner (a book about the restoration included)



Engine uprated with twin downdraft SU’s (after original Lagonda concept) and high-compression pistons which allows the car to cruise comfortably at 70 MPH and a top speed of 90 MPH has been achieved.



The car is in “running concourse” condition, and everything that needed doing has now been done; most recently re-tempering of the springs.



Car won Brooklands “Robbie Hewitt” Trophy a few years ago.



Everything has been replaced, renewed or restored and the car is now 100% in order, nothing needs to be done as far as we know.



Even without the fan, the car has never overheated, not even in very trying circumstances going uphill in 30 degree weather in the South of France. Engine was completely rebuilt three years ago, is very smooth and performs superbly with a steady oil pressure of 40 psi and 11 bar compression on all cylinders. The camshafts have been replaced with better performing ones and fitted with high compression pistons which make a lot of difference – When driven up a certain very steep local hill close to the owner’s house, before, he had to go into 2nd gear. Now the car does it in 4th. Also cruising speed is a very comfortable 70 MPH while the top is around 85+ MPH – an improvement of 20% over normal performance. Gearbox has been completely restored and is very precise with a steady gear stick.



Brakes have also just been looked at – new brake linings made of modern racing quality material make the car stop extremely well and perfectly straight.



The original springs are in superb condition and have just been re-tempered, for the first time since the car was built, and fitted with new shackle pins. Shock absorbers are new and have been re-tightened to 40 pounds every year. The car is extremely comfortable. Steering has been completely transformed since fitted with modern track-rod ends and a lateral damper which also totally eliminated the sometimes occurring “wheel shimmy”. It is also fitted two steel “tie rods” on either side of the chassis to counter axle tramp caused by the improved brakes.



All in all a magnificent example of the latest 2 Litre Lagonda and probably the ultimate factory development.



http://www.historic-competitionservices.eu/nl/lagonda-2-litre-t7