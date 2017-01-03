car description

When W.O. Bentley left Bentley motors in 1931, it wasn’t unnoticed by Lagonda. Bentley quickly joined the forces with Lagonda and one of his first tasks was to update the M45. The LG45 is based on the same 6 cylinder in line 4.5l Meadows engine but was uprated to fit the newest elegant body styles. Not only more luxury was implemented also more power and a smoother ride was now standard.



The car we can offer you, is based on that LG45 Lagonda. In 1936, the car came out of the factory as a Lagonda LG45 Coupe but was converted in the seventies to this stunning beauty. An open car with a lot of power and potential. Up to 2005, it participated in various races. The strive for the victory let the owner decide to uprate the engine, brakes, gearbox and other running gear to scrape of those last seconds. The recently rebuilt engine gives you a lot of torque and power, around 190BHP, and was built up with a steel crankshaft, steel piston rods, tubular exhaust manifold as a big bore system giving a lovely rumbling sound.



With a freshly rebuilt Alvis fully synchronized gearbox, missing a gear isn’t an option any more. Complete with tonneau, toolkit, custom Lagonda leather bag for your tarp, etc, this is now a fully equipped rally car. Since the current owner bought it, the tail is slightly modified to fit (a lot) more luggage in the back and he participated in all of the Flying Scotsman rallies of the last years. With 6th overall finish, the car has been proven endurance rally worthy without failing. Fitted with fresh tyres, ‘Big Henry’ is waiting for you to take him on many events to come.



Can you handle this mean machine?



http://www.historic-competitionservices.eu/nl/1936-lagonda-lg45-special--big-henry-