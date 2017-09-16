car description

KOENIGSEGG AGERA N - 1 of 1

2011 / 11 Plate

2 Owners from New

13,850 Miles

Last Serviced August 2017

Bespoke Customer Specified Paintwork Design in Pearlescent White with Visible Carbon Fibre Details, Bespoke Blue and Yellow Striping.

Agera R Rear Wing

Koenigsegg Aircore Carbon Fibre Wheels

Koenigsegg Aircore Carbon Fibre Steering Wheel

Front Carbon Fibre Bumper Winglets

One:1 Carbon Fibre Side Mirrors

Visible Carbon Fibre Front and Side Splitters

Black Hide Interior with Carbon Inserts and Contrast Yellow Stitching

Sports Exhaust System

Silver Koenigsegg Emblem Remote Key

Detachable Hard Top

Hydraulic Lift System

Paddle Shift Gearbox

Bespoke Agera N Badging

Gearbox TCM Update, Uprated Transmission Control Unit & Clutch Release Bearing

Koenigsegg #7084 was sent back to the Koenigsegg factory in late 2014 for the following upgrades;

- Agera RS Aircore carbon wheels with new tyres and later spec wheel nuts with polished centres

- Agera RS Aircore carbon fibre steering wheel, finished in leather with yellow stitching and yellow centre mark at 12 o’clock.

- Updated gearbox and management software

- Updated engine management software with 2nd clutch connected

- Carbon f