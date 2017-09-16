HOME
KOENIGSEGG AGERA N - 1 of 1
2011 / 11 Plate
2 Owners from New
13,850 Miles
Last Serviced August 2017
Bespoke Customer Specified Paintwork Design in Pearlescent White with Visible Carbon Fibre Details, Bespoke Blue and Yellow Striping.
Agera R Rear Wing
Koenigsegg Aircore Carbon Fibre Wheels
Koenigsegg Aircore Carbon Fibre Steering Wheel
Front Carbon Fibre Bumper Winglets
One:1 Carbon Fibre Side Mirrors
Visible Carbon Fibre Front and Side Splitters
Black Hide Interior with Carbon Inserts and Contrast Yellow Stitching
Sports Exhaust System
Silver Koenigsegg Emblem Remote Key
Detachable Hard Top
Hydraulic Lift System
Paddle Shift Gearbox
Bespoke Agera N Badging
Gearbox TCM Update, Uprated Transmission Control Unit & Clutch Release Bearing
Koenigsegg #7084 was sent back to the Koenigsegg factory in late 2014 for the following upgrades;
- Agera RS Aircore carbon wheels with new tyres and later spec wheel nuts with polished centres
- Agera RS Aircore carbon fibre steering wheel, finished in leather with yellow stitching and yellow centre mark at 12 o’clock.
- Updated gearbox and management software
- Updated engine management software with 2nd clutch connected
- Carbon f
Virginia Water,
Surrey
United Kingdom
When it was unveiled in 2006, the Koenigsegg CCX offered a 795bhp twin-s...