Jensen Interceptor III 7.2

car description

1974 Interceptor 3 7.2 Automatic Finished in grey metallic with red leather interior 84,000 recorded miles Registered new on 1st February 1974, records show that it was first registered official Jensen dealer T.G.Reynolds Ltd of Cambridge as their demonstrator vehicle. Originally finished in Havana brown but change to the far more desirable shade of metallic grey whilst undergoing a body restoration by the highly regarded Jensen body specialist Colin Holley/C&H Autos in 2006. As testament to the quality of Colin’s workmanship, the bodywork is still gleaming over 10 years later. Since then the vehicle has been maintained by renown Jensen specialist Richard Appleyard Engineering from where there are several invoices on file. Since acquisition Avantgarde have carried out a very thorough programme of work which has included commissioning a full re-trim in red leather, extensive under-bonnett detailing which has involved the removal and refinishing/re-plating of many components, the results of which are stunning. A very well sorted Interceptor which benefits from a host of upgrades which bring this vehicle up to date. This includes an uprated air conditioning system which uses a more ef