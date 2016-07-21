car description

1970 Jensen Interceptor II 6.3l Auto Finished in yellow with black leather interior 55,000 miles from new Only one recorded lady owner form new Supplied new by Jensen main agent Newbury Motors Ltd of Halesowen on 22 October 1970. Incredibly this stunning motor car has had only one registered owner since, a local lady who along with her husband completely and utterly cosseted and cherished her. Since arriving with us we have commissioned a full strip-down and bare metal repaint at our trusted prize winning body-shop due to age related marks and imperfections. When stripped back the body was found to be in remarkable order, just as we expected. We also had some brightwork refinished, again not due to damage but minor age related fading, which we wanted perfected. Needles to say the re-fit included many new parts and new seals were used throughout. The results to this lengthy but sympathetic restoration are simply stunning. We have also given it a thorough mechanical check-over & service and can confirm she drives superbly. This beautiful example comes complete with original service book, owners handbook, factory build sheets, original toolkit and a file of old MOT’s and invoices. Thi