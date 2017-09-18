car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Jensen Interceptor cabriolet 1975 1 of 276 built in marvelous condition This Jensen Interceptor convertible was handmade in England in 1975. Only 276 convertibles were built. This car has the beautiful ‘Royal Blue’ metallic paint, a great combination with the chromeparts of the car. The interior has black leather, comfortable seats and marvelous woodparts. The paint, interieur and chrome are in a great condition. This Jensen has the original 7206 CC, V8, 390 HP engine. The Jensen Interceptor cabriolet is a very rare car, that’s why it is a good investment also. Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.