car description

Offered for sale is a 7.2L 1973 Jensen Interceptor Mk 3 automatic that has been with the current owner for over 10 years. Coming with an extensive history file, this lot's condition scores 89/135. Excellent two-owner Interceptor with a comprehensive history.....First owned by a renowned surgeon and kept by his family for 26 yearsServiced every 4,000 miles and stamped by Hughes of Beaconsfield during his ownershipProfessionally stored upon his passing in the 1980s Acquired by its current owner in 1999Has never undergone restoration, as original as you might findCared for without compromise for the last 18 years Exterior: 3/5, Interior: 3/5, Engine: 3/5, Transmission: 3/5, Running gear: 4/5, Electrics: 3/5, Vehicle history: 5/5 For a full condition report, view this car on www.classiccarauctions.co.uk/jensen-interceptor-mk-3.