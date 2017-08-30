loading Loading please wait....
Jensen Interceptor

£30,000 - £35,000
Has reserve price
Classic Car Auctions - CCA September 2017 Classic Car Sale
23 Sep 2017

car description

Offered for sale is a 7.2L 1973 Jensen Interceptor Mk 3 automatic that has been with the current owner for over 10 years. Coming with an extensive history file, this lot's condition scores 89/135. Excellent two-owner Interceptor with a comprehensive history.....First owned by a renowned surgeon and kept by his family for 26 yearsServiced every 4,000 miles and stamped by Hughes of Beaconsfield during his ownershipProfessionally stored upon his passing in the 1980s Acquired by its current owner in 1999Has never undergone restoration, as original as you might findCared for without compromise for the last 18 years  Exterior: 3/5, Interior: 3/5, Engine: 3/5, Transmission: 3/5, Running gear: 4/5, Electrics: 3/5, Vehicle history: 5/5 For a full condition report, view this car on www.classiccarauctions.co.uk/jensen-interceptor-mk-3.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    308649
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Last updated
    30/08/2017
  • Category
    Jensen > Interceptor
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    86800 mi
  • Engine Size
    7.2
Auction information
  • Auction Date:
    23/09/2017
  • Lot number:
    512
Warwickshire Exhibition Centre
CV31 1XN,
United Kingdom

