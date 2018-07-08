loading Loading please wait....
Jeep - Wagoneer - 1981

Jeep Wagoneer 5.9 Semi classic vehicle. 5.9L V8 petrol engine. It has a new ignition. It runs and shifts perfectly. Some work needed, but definitely worth it. The interior is in one piece and the electric seats work fine.The odometer reading is just the reading, there should be another digit in front of that. Dutch Periodic Vehicle Inspection: 08-07-2018This car can be viewed and picked up in Doornenburg (Arnhem), the Netherlands.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    407552
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Jeep > Wagoneer
