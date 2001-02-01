loading Loading please wait....
JBA Falcon

£6,000
Richard` Beilby
car description

Built by myself in 2001/02, SVA test and registered in 2002. In old English white with dark blue leather seats and blue mohair hood. With DOHC 2.0l Ford engine with fuel injection and 5 speed box. The mileage is correct at 3083mls, it has been dry stored for the last 10 years, now back in full working order with current MOT.
First to see it will, I am sure, buy it. It is in superb condition for a car of its age
Sold complete with cherished number.

Accessories

Radio CD player, Moto litre wood rimmed steering wheel, white faced instruments, in walnut dash

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    310336
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    JBA > Falcon
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Cream
  • Colour type
    Non metallic
  • Registration no.
    HDZ 5676
  • Drivetrain
    Rear-wheel drive
  • Year
    2002
  • Mileage
    3083 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jul 2002
  • MOT expiry
    Jul 2018
  • Power
    123 hp
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    2
  • Engine Size
    2.0
Silsden, West Yorkshire

