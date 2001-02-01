JBA > Falcon

car description

Built by myself in 2001/02, SVA test and registered in 2002. In old English white with dark blue leather seats and blue mohair hood. With DOHC 2.0l Ford engine with fuel injection and 5 speed box. The mileage is correct at 3083mls, it has been dry stored for the last 10 years, now back in full working order with current MOT.

First to see it will, I am sure, buy it. It is in superb condition for a car of its age

Sold complete with cherished number.