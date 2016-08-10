JAGUAR XKR XKR / GREAT VALUE FOR MONEY Auto

Accessories

Westwell Jones Jaguar Specialists are pleased to offer this very desirable XKR 4.2 Supercharged Coupe finished in the very desirable Indigo Blue metallic with matching Caramel Hide and Walnut interior inlays. With an original list price in excess of £70,000, this stunning sports car represents excellent value today. Having just covered 55,900 miles with a fully documented service history. Factory specification to include colour touch screen satellite navigation system with Bluetooth telephone preparation, heated electric front Super Sports seats with driver and passenger memory function and lumbar, dual zone climate control, cruise control with speed limiter ASL, traction control, Jaguar Premium Alpine Hi Fi system with CD multi changer, multi function sports leather steering wheel with electric column adjustment, Supersports CATs suspension, Performance braking system, auto dimming rear view mirror, power folding electric door mirrors, heated front windscreen with auto rain sensitive wipers, auto Bi Xenon headlamps with power washers, front fog lamps, front and rear parking sensors, alloy space saver spare wheel and 20'' Selena alloy wheels with factory fitted wheel arch spats. PLEASE CALL OUR SHOWROOM TO ARRANGE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE