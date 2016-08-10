loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

JAGUAR XKR XKR / GREAT VALUE FOR MONEY Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: JAGUAR Model: XKR Trim: XKR / GREAT VALUE FOR MONEY Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 55900 Engine Size: 4196 Ext Color: Indigo Blue Metallic With Caramel Hide

Accessories

Westwell Jones Jaguar Specialists are pleased to offer this very desirable XKR 4.2 Supercharged Coupe finished in the very desirable Indigo Blue metallic with matching Caramel Hide and Walnut interior inlays. With an original list price in excess of £70,000, this stunning sports car represents excellent value today. Having just covered 55,900 miles with a fully documented service history. Factory specification to include colour touch screen satellite navigation system with Bluetooth telephone preparation, heated electric front Super Sports seats with driver and passenger memory function and lumbar, dual zone climate control, cruise control with speed limiter ASL, traction control, Jaguar Premium Alpine Hi Fi system with CD multi changer, multi function sports leather steering wheel with electric column adjustment, Supersports CATs suspension, Performance braking system, auto dimming rear view mirror, power folding electric door mirrors, heated front windscreen with auto rain sensitive wipers, auto Bi Xenon headlamps with power washers, front fog lamps, front and rear parking sensors, alloy space saver spare wheel and 20'' Selena alloy wheels with factory fitted wheel arch spats. PLEASE CALL OUR SHOWROOM TO ARRANGE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    408318
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > XKR
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    55900 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4196
  • Engine Model
    4196
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£18,990

Westwell Jones Ltd
GU149SL
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!