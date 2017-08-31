Jaguar XKR Reserved

car description

ONE owner Jaguar XKR Dynamic presented in Ultimate Black comes with a full Jaguar history and the following specification; Warm Charcoal soft grain leather, electric heated performance seats, heated multi-function leather steering wheel, navigation, bluetooth phone connectivity, DAB radio, Bowers & Wilkins sound, cruise control, key-less entry and go, power fold exterior mirrors, performance exhaust, dynamic pack, speed pack, park assist with reverse camera, automatic Bi-Xenon headlights and 20" Vortex alloy wheels with red calipers. Part exchange welcome, competitive finance available. Viewings welcome by appointment only. Body: Coupe Transmission: Automatic Mileage: 37,000 Fuel Type: Petrol Registered: 2015 (15) Doors: 2 Engine Size: 5.0 Finished in: Ultimate Black