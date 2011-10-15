Jaguar > XKR

car description

Bluetooth, Xenon Headlamps, Memory Seats, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Parking Sensors, Bowers and Wilkins, Satellite Navigation, Powerfold Door Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated and Cooled Seats, DAB Radio, Keyless Entry, Full main dealer service history +++7.3% APR SUMMER SPECIAL AND FREE NATIONAL DELIVERY+++PART EXCHANGE WELCOME+FINANCE AVAILABLE ON REQUEST - SUBJECT TO STATUS+COMPANY DIRECTORS PACKAGES AVAILABLE+ALL VEHICLES PROFESSIONALLY VALETED AND READY- Jaguar XK R 5.0 V8 Supercharged Automatic registered September 2010 (60) finished in Ultimate Black with Full Jet Black Leather interior with Red Stitching, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated and Cooled Front Seats, Multicontour Front Electric Memory Seats with Lumbar Control, Bowers and Wilkins Audio, High Performance Braking System with Red Callipers, Heated Front Windscreen, Alcantara Headlining, Touchscreen Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth, DAB Radio, USB, iPod Connectivity, Powerfold Heated Door Mirrors, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, 20 Inch 5 Twin Spoke Kalimnos Alloys in Black, Xenon Headlamps with Washers, Keyless Entry and Go, Heated Electrically Adjustable Multifunction Steering Wheel with Easy Entry, Tyre Pressure Monitoring, Full Jaguar Service History on 15/10/11 at 10,300; 21/03/13 at 15,453; 18/07/14 at 28,375; 28/08/15 at 32,454; FRESH SERVICE AT HARWOODS CHICHESTER WITH NEW REAR BRAKE PADS.