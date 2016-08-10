Jaguar XKR 5.0 V8 Convertible

car description

Few cars have the presence of the Jaguar XKR, couple those looks with the fantastic 5.0 litre V8 engine and you have a truly remarkable sports car. The completely new Ian Callum designed XK was unveiled in 2005 at the Frankfurt Motorshow and was an instant success, the new aluminium monocoque bodyshell reduces weight considerably, which gives increased performance and fuel economy.

This 2011 “11 plate” example is finished in Polaris White Gloss with a Black Roof and Warm Charcoal leather fully electric front seats. The stunning 2 owner car has covered a mere 31,961 miles and benefits from a full Jaguar service history, last carried out by Lancaster Reading in June 2017. Over and above standard this XKR boasts the following; Performance Active Exhaust with Quad Pipes, Adaptive Cruise Control with Forward Alert, 20” Kalimnos Alloy Wheels in Black, Piano Black Inlays and Softgrain Leather.

As with all our cars the vehicle will go through a thorough pre sales inspection by one of our Jaguar experienced technicians prior to a new owner taking delivery.

