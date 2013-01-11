Jaguar XKR 5.0 Supercharged Coupe Auto

car description

This is a fantastic opportunity to purchase a very desirable XKR in arguably the best colour combination, which is Jaguars flagship variant of the popular XK sports car model. Equipped with an opulent specification to give you luxurious comfort combined with blistering performance from this 5.0 Supercharged engine producing 500 bhp. Coming with a huge list price from new, this proves stunning value for money. This car is prepared by our award winning workshop to the very highest standards. The service history is as follows: 11/01/2013 - Peter Vardy Jaguar @ 5896 miles 09/01/2014 - Peter Vardy Jaguar @ 12233 miles 13/02/2015 - Peter Vardy Jaguar @ 21788 miles 27/04/2016 - Peter Vardy Jaguar @ 29159 miles 06/03/2017 - Dove House Motor Company @ 30455 miles This vehicle is also supplied with 12 months MOT. All of our cars also have a pre-sale 111 point check to ensure they meet our very high preparation standard. Work completed as a result of our check: Service New Front Brake Discs and Pads New Rear Brake Discs and Pads Ivory Leather Touch Screen Sat Nav Bluetooth Phone Prep Bowers & Wilkins Sound System Keyless Entry/Start Electric Memory Adaptive Sports Seats Lumbar Support Heated