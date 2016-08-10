JAGUAR XKR 4.2 XKR CONVERTIBLE 2d 400 BHP Auto

Accessories

Bright Red with Black full leather, 20 inch BBS alloys, wood & leather steering heel, Burr Walnut, multi-CD, electric and heated seats with drivers memory adjustable, park assist, tonnau cover, Sports mode, climate A/C, cruise plus more. Beautiful example previously supplied by ourselves with only 78,000 miles & good service history. For sale on behalf of customer, great investment opportunity CASTLE MOTORS purpose-built luxury showroom & forecourt has a wide range of cars for sale, including some of the world's most prestigious automobiles. Founded in 1972, we are open 7 days a week & offer a wide range of services. All of our vehicles are presented to the very highest standards possible having gone through our comprehensive multi-stage preparation, in our own in-house workshops. Supplied finance figures are only a guide, please contact us for a personalised quotation.,Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Driver/Passenger, Alarm - Remote Control, Anti-Lock Brakes, Body Coloured Bumpers, Central Door Locking - Remote, Climate Control, Computer - Driver Information System, Cruise Control, Deadlocks, Electric Windows - Front, Front Fog Lights, Head Restraints - Front, Immobiliser, Mirrors External - Electric/Heated, Parking Aid - Rear, Power-Assisted Steering, Seat Height Adjustment - Electric Driver/Passenger, Seat Lumbar Support - Driver/Passenger Electric, Seating Capacity - Two Seats, Seats Electric - Driver/Passenger, Seats Heated - Driver/Passenger, Side Protection Mouldings, Spare Wheel - Space Saver, Speakers - Six, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Audio/Telephone, Traction Control System, Upholstery Leather