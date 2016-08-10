Jaguar XKR 4.2 V8 Supercharged Coupe

car description

Few cars have the presence of the Jaguar XK, couple those looks with the Supercharged V8 engine and you have a truly remarkable sports car. Whilst the styling differences of the XKR may be subtle from the standard XK8 the performance difference is most definitely not. Powered by Jaguar’s 420bhp 4.2 V8 litre supercharged engine which propelled the car from 0-60mph in just 4.9 seconds and onto 155 mph.

The XKR offered here at Hofmann’s is a 2007 “56 plate” finished in Platinum Silver with Black full leather interior. Having covered a mere 33,203 miles this stunning example boasts a comprehensive service history carried out most recently in Febuary 2017 at 32,121 miles. The specification is as comprehensive as you would expect from a range topping Jaguar including such highlights as: 20” alloy wheels, 6 disc autochanger, Bi-Xenon adaptive headlights, Bluetooth phone preparation, Cruise control, Alpine premium hi-fi, Memory seats, Heated seats, Front and rear park assist, Heated windscreen, Rain sensing wipers, Satellite navigation and Floor mats.

As with all our cars the vehicle will go through a thorough pre sales inspection by one of our Jaguar experienced technicians prior to a new