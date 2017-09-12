loading Loading please wait....
JAGUAR XKR 4.2 Supercharged V8 2dr Auto

£24,000
car description

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: JAGUAR Model: XKR Trim: 4.2 Supercharged V8 2dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 22443 Engine Size: 4200 Ext Color: SILVER

Accessories

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity, Front park assist + touch-screen visual aid, Reverse parking aid, Speed sensitive power steering, Navigation system with touch screen, Trip computer, 6 disc dash mounted CD/MP3 autochanger, Portable audio interface, Memory pack - XK, Smokers pack - XK,A fantastic looking XKR finished in Grey, always serviced in Barnet with only one owner.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    322502
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > XKR
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    22443 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4200
  • Engine Model
    4200
Grange Jaguar Woodford
E182QL,
United Kingdom

