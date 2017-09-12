JAGUAR XKR 4.2 Supercharged V8 2dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: JAGUAR Model: XKR Trim: 4.2 Supercharged V8 2dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 22443 Engine Size: 4200 Ext Color: SILVER
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity, Front park assist + touch-screen visual aid, Reverse parking aid, Speed sensitive power steering, Navigation system with touch screen, Trip computer, 6 disc dash mounted CD/MP3 autochanger, Portable audio interface, Memory pack - XK, Smokers pack - XK,A fantastic looking XKR finished in Grey, always serviced in Barnet with only one owner.
Grange Jaguar Woodford
E182QL,
United Kingdom
