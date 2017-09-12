loading Loading please wait....
JAGUAR XKR 4.2 Supercharged V8 2dr Auto (FSH! Front Sensors! Alpine! ++)

£17,475
Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: JAGUAR Model: XKR Trim: 4.2 Supercharged V8 2dr Auto (FSH! Front Sensors! Alpine! ++) Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 89000 Engine Size: 4196 Ext Color: Winter Gold

Finished in Winter Gold Paint with Caramel Leather!, Upgrades - Front Parking Assist, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Beige Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Standard Features - 20" Alloy Wheels, Rear Parking Sensors, Heated Front Seats, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth, Paddle Shift, Alpine Sound, Electric Adjustable Front Seats with 3x Drivers and Passengers Memory, Automatic Lights and Wipers, 6CD Changer, Dual Climate Control, CD/Radio, Electric Windows and Mirrors with Power Folding Mirrors, Iso-Fix. 4 seats, Gold, Dealer supplied. This vehicle will be sold with the benefit of a 36 month extended warranty, subject to usage, charged at an additional 995 therefore the total invoice price is 18,470. Part exchange considered and 'Anywhere in the UK' delivery service. Debit/credit cards accepted. Low rate internet finance facilities available. For full information pack including several photos, detailed specification and service history records, please call one of our sales team or email sales@williamsgroupltd.co.uk

  • Ad ID
    321897
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > XKR
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    89000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4196
  • Engine Model
    4196
Williams Group Limited
Maidstone, ME150PS, Kent
United Kingdom

