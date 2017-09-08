loading Loading please wait....
JAGUAR XKR 4.2 2dr Auto

£25,495
car description

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: JAGUAR Model: XKR Trim: 4.2 2dr Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 26839 Engine Size: 4196 Ext Color: GREY

Accessories

6 months warranty, Full dealership history, Beige Full leather interior, Satellite Navigation, Upholstery Leather, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Parking Aid (Front/Rear), Seats Heated (Driver/Passenger), Alarm, Alloy Wheels (20in), Computer (Driver Information System), Electric Windows (Front), Heated Front Screen, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD Autochanger/MP3), Paint Metallic, Seats Electric (Memory Driver/Passenger), Telephone Equipment (Mobile Preparation). AS WE ARE AN AA CARS DEALER THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH A FULL AA HISTORY CHECK AND ALSO 12 MONTHS FREE BREAKDOWN COVER,Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Memory Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Front Side/Front & Rear Curtain, Alarm - Inclination Sensor, Alloy Wheels - 18in, Alloy Wheels - 20in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Armrest - Front, Body Coloured Bumpers, Central Door Locking - Remote, Climate Control, Computer - Driver Information System, Cruise Control, Cup Holder, Deadlocks, Electric Windows - Front, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Electronic Stability Programme, Front Fog Lights, Gear Knob Metal, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Heated Front Screen, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD Autochanger/MP3, Mirrors External - Memory Electric/Heated, Mirrors Internal - Auto Dimming Rear View, Paint Metallic, Parking Aid - Front/Rear, Parking Aid - Rear, Power Socket - Front, Power-Assisted Steering, Satellite Navigation, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point - Rear, Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners - Front/Rear, Seat Lumbar Support - Driver/Passenger Electric, Seating Capacity - Four Seats, Seats Electric - Memory Driver/Passenger, Seats Heated - Driver/Passenger, Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy, Speakers - Six, Steering Wheel Leather, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Audio/Cruise Control/Telephone, Telephone Equipment - Mobile Preparation, Traction Control System, Upholstery Cloth/Leather, Upholstery Leather, Windscreen Wiper

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    315053
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > XKR
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    26839 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4196
  • Engine Model
    4196
Richmond Car Sales
Hyde, SK144TQ, Cheshire
United Kingdom

