JAGUAR XKR 4.0 Supercharged Auto

£12,990
Type: Used Year: 2001 Make: JAGUAR Model: XKR Trim: 4.0 Supercharged Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 78000 Engine Size: 3996 Ext Color: BLUE

Just Arrived & awaiting preparation......Warranty Included... Rare Investment Opportunity......Garaged Car....Cream Leather Upholstery...Full Service Portfolio....., Upgrades - Fully Integrated Navigation System, 20" BBS Split Rim Alloy Wheels, Heated Front Seats, Ivory Colour Leather Trim, Colour Keyed Wood/Leather Steering Wheel, Reverse Parking Aid, Colour Coded Hood Cover, Wind Deflector, Next MOT due 14/08/2018, Full service history, Full leather interior, Standard Features - Climate Control, Cruise Control, Alarm, Computer, Electric Windows (Front), In Car Entertainment (CD Autochanger), Seats Electric (Driver), Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Anti-Lock Brakes, Electric door mirrors, Front Fog Lights, Height adjustable drivers seat, Immobiliser, Leather seats, Heated seats, Parking aid, Power-Assisted Steering, Radio, Remote central locking, Satellite navigation, Seat Height Adjustment, Seat Lumbar Support, Traction Control System, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls (Cruise Control). 4 seats, Metallic Pacific Blue, All Cars Are Fully HPI Clear - Certificate Issued With Every Vehicle

  • Ad ID
    325918
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > XKR
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    78000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3996
  • Engine Model
    3996
Christchurch Cars Limited
Christchurch, BH233TG, Dorset
United Kingdom

