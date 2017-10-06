car description

1962 Jaguar XKE Lightweight Conversion by Zealia Engineering s/n 878631 Engine no. 7B641111-8 Silver with Dark Blue Leather The E-Type was unveiled in March of 1961 at the Geneva Motor Show, following the famous 11th hour disorder (one of the cars was driven to the show from England with just hours to spare). The car was an immediate sensation: its specification was state of the art, its bodywork arrestingly gorgeous, and the price surprisingly affordable. It embodied William Lyons' values beautifully and it is no surprise that the E-Type has become such a legendary part of automotive history. The specification clearly demonstrated Jaguar's racing experience and included semi-monocoque construction, independent suspension all around (at a time when Ferrari was still using live rear axles), disc brakes all around (inboard at the rear to reduce unsprung weight), and of course Jaguar's legendary twin cam inline-6. While widely regarded as one of the 1960s most elegant road cars, they proved to be immensely potent competition cars as well. In the Grand Touring class for production sports cars the E-Type proved competitive in-period right from the start, Graham Hill celebrating the mode