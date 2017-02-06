1961 Jaguar XKE Roaster

car description

1961 Jaguar E-Type Series 1 3.8-Litre Roadster s/n 875995, engine stamped no. R 2476-9 British Racing Green with Suede Green Interior Jaguar unveiled the E-Type at the 1961 Geneva Motor Show. Those in attendance were stunned by the design, performance claims, and the impressively low price. The E-Type was an immediate worldwide sensation and has since become one of the most desirable sports cars of any era. With its beautiful lines and surprisingly affordable price, the E-Type created a new genre of affordable performance touring cars. But it wasn’t beauty alone. Jaguar’s racing experience provided innovative features to their new car, including semi-monocoque construction, independent front and rear suspension, Dunlop disc brakes all around (inboard at the rear to reduce unsprung weight), and Jaguar’s legendary 265 hp, 3,781 cc DOHC inline six-cylinder engine mated to a four speed manual transmission. Sales were brisk and the cars were continuously developed during their production. with continuous development throughout the E-Type’s 14 year production run. Series 1 cars, the first built and delivered, continue to be the most sought after among collectors and enthusiasts. Accordin