loading Loading please wait....
» » »

JAGUAR XK8 XK 5.0 V8 Supercharged (510PS) R Auto

Compare this car
£31,480
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: JAGUAR Model: XK8 Trim: XK 5.0 V8 Supercharged (510PS) R Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 29286 Engine Size: 5000 Ext Color: Grey

Accessories

Metallic Vapour Grey, 12 months warranty, 12 months MOT, MOT insurance included, Full service history, Black Full leather interior, Leather, Charcoal, 'R' Performance Aerodynamic Pack, Automatic transmission, Alloy full size spare wheel, Bi-xenon headlights, CD autochanger, Cruise control with automatic speed limiter, Driver's airbag, Electric Parking Brake, Emergency Brake Assist, Foldback electric mirrors, Front park aid, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Jaguar SmartKey system, B + W surround sound system, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Front and rear parking aid, Keyless entry, LED rear tail lamps, Luxury Seat Pack, Cupholders, Heated leather steering wheel, Trip & message centre, AutoLux leather seats, 20'' 'Nevis' alloy wheels, Adaptive Dynamics, Anti-lock braking system (ABS), ARTS, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights, Central locking, Cruise control, Dynamic Stability Control, Electric heated door mirrors, Electric windows, JaguarDrive Control, JaguarDrive Selector, MP3 compatible, Navigation system, Navigation system & DRG, Parking aid with rear sensor, Passenger airbag, Pedestrian Contact Sensing System, Security system, Traction control, 'Super Performance' braking system, 16-way front seats (E), Aerodynamic kit, Body-coloured side vents, Bowers & Wilkins Premium, Portable audio interface, Rain sensitive wipers, 'R' heated leather steering wheel, Automatic headlamp levelling, Chrome/chrome grille, ISOFIX (child anchorage), Memory function. 4 seats, 31,480

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    318697
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Jaguar > XK8
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    29286 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5000
  • Engine Model
    5000
Email Dealer >>

Rybrook Jaguar Warrington
Warrington, WA27DQ, Cheshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed