Jaguar > XK8

Variant name:V8 COUPE ,Derivative:X100 ,Variant: 4.0 290 BHP Sports Auto 2 Door Coupe Full Leather Heated Seats Climate Control Harman/Kardon Audio System Just 2 Previous Keepers Only 49,000 Miles Full Service History 16 Stamps R-Reg British Racing Green, Full Beige Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Harman/Kardon Premium Sound Audio System, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Electric Windows/Mirrors/Steering Column/Lumbar Support/Twin Seats/Memory Driver Seat, Power Steering, ABS, Traction Control, Airbags, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, 4x Three Point Seat Belts, Centre Armrest, Auto Headlights, Headlamp Washers, 17in Jaguar Alloys, Remote Jaguar Alarm, Just 2 Previous Keepers, Same Owner for more than the last 10 Years, Only 49,000 Miles, Full Service History, 16 Stamps in Service Book, Costs Just £245 Per Year To Tax, Low Road Tax. Fantastic Condition, Credit To The Last Owner. Every Vehicle is Subjected To a Rigorous RAC Approved 82 Point Buysure Inspection and is supplied Fully Serviced With a RAC Platinum Parts and Labour Warranty, 1 Years MOT, 12 Months RAC Roadside Assistance including home start and HPI Checked, 4 Years RAC Platinum Parts and Labour Warranty Available, Over 200 Cars in Stock, Finance Available, No Deposit Required, Part Exchange Available. McCarthy Cars Are RAC Approved and Highly Recommended By Them, Have Complete Peace Of Mind With The McCarthy Cars and RAC Buysure Programme. Available extras include Privacy Glass, Bluetooth, Sat Nav, DAB Radio, Front and Rear PDC Parking Aids, Leather Interiors and Heated Seats. McCarthy Cars are a Multi Award Winning Car Dealership and Most Loved Business in Croydon. Find Us On Facebook, You Tube and Twitter @mccarthycarsuk. McCarthy Cars, A Family Run Business Established Over 40 Years Ago, Open 7 Days a Week. CR0 3RJ, 02086809460 / 07973832123 www.mccarthycars.co.uk sales@mccarthycars.co.uk