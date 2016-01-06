Jaguar XK8 Convertible 2001 4.0

car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Jaguar XK8 Convertible 4.0 V8 2001, 130.000 km first owner This originally in Holland in 2001 delivered Jaguar XK8 has had only 1 owner since then. The car has beautiful black paint with light metal wheels. This Jaguar has the original 4.0 V8 engine and automatic gearbox. Recently the car has had major maintenance and so has the automatic gearbox. The XK8 stands for luxury and that shows in the interior: wooden dashboard with beige leather seats. The car is provided with a lot of comfort such as electric adjustable seats, navigation and seat heating. This marvellous convertible has driven only 130.000 km (demonstrable) and is ready for a lot more comfortable rides. Car has Holland title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any import taxes. We can help with transport.