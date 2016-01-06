car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Jaguar XK8 cabriolet 1997 in marvellous condition 130.000 KM This marvellous Jaguar XK8 was delivered in British Racing Green metallic paint and original aluminium Jaguar wheels. In 2008 this Jaguar was repainted and since then, technics are revised (Invoices for more than € 16.000,- are present). The V8 engine has 280 HP and is linked to an automatic gearbox which makes this car drive very comfortable. The XK8 has a beautiful interior with beige leather and wooden dashboard, pure luxury. This Jaguar is a car for fans and garantees a lot of driving fun. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any import taxes. We can help with transport.